Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 60 against 51 watt-hours

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~71.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black White, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness GF63 Thin n/a Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 120 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1074 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 40 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GF63 Thin 3.195 TFLOPS Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +123% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

