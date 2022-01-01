MSI GF63 Thin vs Crosshair 15 52 out of 100 VS 67 out of 100 MSI GF63 Thin MSI Crosshair 15

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 51 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 120 W 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 6 14 Threads 12 20 L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) GF63 Thin 1423 Crosshair 15 +29% 1832 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) GF63 Thin 6376 Crosshair 15 +102% 12870 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) GF63 Thin 1758 Crosshair 15 +7% 1884 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) GF63 Thin 9378 Crosshair 15 +87% 17542

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 40 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance GF63 Thin 3.195 TFLOPS Crosshair 15 +332% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt - No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.