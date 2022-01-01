You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.7 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness GF65 Thin n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance GF65 Thin 4.884 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +133% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.