MSI GF65 Thin vs Dell Alienware m15 R3
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
NanoReview Score
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
- Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (141.4 vs 154.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7 mm (0.85 inches)
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~67.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|63.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|895 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|89.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
