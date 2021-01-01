Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs Dell Alienware m15 R5

60 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Dell Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF65 Thin
1063
Alienware m15 R5 +28%
1359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin
4035
Alienware m15 R5 +82%
7347

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. GF65 Thin or XPS 15 9500
2. GF65 Thin or GS66 Stealth
3. GF65 Thin or GP76 Leopard
4. GF65 Thin or GE66 Raider
5. GF65 Thin or GF75 Thin
6. Alienware m15 R5 or Alienware m15 R4
7. Alienware m15 R5 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
8. Alienware m15 R5 or Alienware m15 R3
9. Alienware m15 R5 or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
10. Alienware m15 R5 or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and MSI GF65 Thin or ask any questions
EnglishРусский