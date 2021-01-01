MSI GF65 Thin vs Dell Alienware m15 R6
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
50
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7 mm (0.85 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|3 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Alienware m15 R6 +27%
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4403
Alienware m15 R6 +12%
4934
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
