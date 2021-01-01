Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Alienware x15 R1 – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs Dell Alienware x15 R1

59 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
73 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Dell Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (141.4 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 87 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF65 Thin
1088
Alienware x15 R1 +44%
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin
4403
Alienware x15 R1 +102%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF65 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1 +121%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m15 R4 vs GF65 Thin
2. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs GF65 Thin
3. GP66 Leopard vs GF65 Thin
4. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs GF65 Thin
5. Alienware m15 R4 vs Alienware x15 R1
6. Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Alienware x15 R1
7. Alienware m15 R3 vs Alienware x15 R1
8. Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs Alienware x15 R1
9. Katana GF66 vs Alienware x15 R1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and MSI GF65 Thin or ask any questions
EnglishРусский