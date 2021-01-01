Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or G15 5511 – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs Dell G15 5511

58 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
58 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Dell G15 5511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
G15 5511

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~68.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
GF65 Thin
n/a
G15 5511
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF65 Thin
1056
G15 5511 +33%
1400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin
3816
G15 5511 +35%
5167
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF65 Thin
n/a
G15 5511
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin
n/a
G15 5511
9304

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF65 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
G15 5511 +31%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

