Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Dell G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
GF65 Thin
n/a
G7 15 7500
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 130 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

