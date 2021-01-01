Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505

MSI GF65 Thin
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.4 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) -
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 32 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GF65 Thin vs Dell XPS 15 9500
2. MSI GF65 Thin vs MSI GS66 Stealth
3. MSI GF65 Thin vs MSI GP76 Leopard
4. MSI GF65 Thin vs MSI GE66 Raider
5. MSI GF65 Thin vs MSI GF75 Thin
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Dell G5 15 5505 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and MSI GF65 Thin or ask any questions
EnglishРусский