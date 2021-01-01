Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

MSI GF65 Thin
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Can run popular games at about 1528-2084% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.3 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 0 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF65 Thin +14%
1078
Inspiron 15 5510
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin +41%
3595
Inspiron 15 5510
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 3840 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

