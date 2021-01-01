Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

59 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
73 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 99 against 51 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~77%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1152:1
sRGB color space 100% 90%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6%
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 180 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF65 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +242%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or MSI GF65 Thin
2. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or MSI GF65 Thin
3. MSI GP66 Leopard or GF65 Thin
4. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or MSI GF65 Thin
5. MSI GS66 Stealth or Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
6. Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) or Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
7. MSI GP66 Leopard or Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
8. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition or Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and MSI GF65 Thin or ask any questions
EnglishРусский