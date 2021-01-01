Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or G5 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)

59 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
63 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~72.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF65 Thin
1088
G5 (2021) +32%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin
4403
G5 (2021) +14%
5012
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin
n/a
G5 (2021)
3768

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF65 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
G5 (2021) +53%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

