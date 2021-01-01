MSI GF65 Thin vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)
59
out of 100
VS
63
out of 100
Review
Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7 mm (0.85 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Cooling solution
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Display tests
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Response time
|3 ms
| -
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|150 W
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
|TGP
| -
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
| -
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
| -
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
Ports
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Keyboard
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
Touchpad
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
