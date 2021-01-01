MSI GF65 Thin vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
From $1270
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
50
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 70.9 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7 mm (0.85 inches)
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1056
Omen 15z (AMD) +28%
1353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3816
Omen 15z (AMD) +60%
6096
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1384
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9936
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
