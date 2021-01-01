Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Omen 15z (AMD) – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs HP Omen 15z (AMD)

58 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
66 out of 100
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
From $1270
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and HP Omen 15z (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 70.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Omen 15z (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GF65 Thin
n/a
Omen 15z (AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF65 Thin
1056
Omen 15z (AMD) +28%
1353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin
3816
Omen 15z (AMD) +60%
6096
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF65 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
Omen 15z (AMD) +121%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

