You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 51 Wh - 70 Wh 83 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (141.4 vs 161.3 square inches) Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021) Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~79.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness GF65 Thin n/a Omen 17 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 70 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance GF65 Thin 4.884 TFLOPS Omen 17 (2021) +183% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.