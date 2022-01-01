MSI GF65 Thin vs HP Omen 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
46
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
52
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
74
NanoReview Score
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (141.4 vs 161.3 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|14
|Threads
|8
|20
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Omen 17 (2022) +70%
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3969
Omen 17 (2022) +220%
12711
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17111
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1536
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|-
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1