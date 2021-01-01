MSI GF65 Thin vs HP Pavilion 15
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
50
41
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
13
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
83
NanoReview Score
58
45
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.5 vs 141.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7 mm (0.85 inches)
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.34 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|180 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1056
Pavilion 15 +23%
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3816
Pavilion 15 +12%
4259
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
