Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs HP Pavilion 15

58 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
45 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.5 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
GF65 Thin
n/a
Pavilion 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 180 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF65 Thin
1056
Pavilion 15 +23%
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin
3816
Pavilion 15 +12%
4259
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1536 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF65 Thin +73%
4.884 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GF65 Thin or Dell XPS 15 9500
2. MSI GF65 Thin or GS66 Stealth
3. MSI GF65 Thin or GP76 Leopard
4. MSI GF65 Thin or GE66 Raider
5. MSI GF65 Thin or GF75 Thin
6. HP Pavilion 15 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. HP Pavilion 15 or Pavilion 14 (2021)
8. HP Pavilion 15 or Pavilion 13 (2021)
9. HP Pavilion 15 or ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 15 and MSI GF65 Thin or ask any questions
EnglishРусский