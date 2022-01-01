You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~74.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black White, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1203:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 73.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6% Response time 3 ms 12 ms Max. brightness GF65 Thin n/a Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1375 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1645 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 1408 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 88 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance GF65 Thin +5% 4.884 TFLOPS Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC245 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.