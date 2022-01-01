Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Victus 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

53 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
57 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
MSI GF65 Thin
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~74.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1203:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6%
Response time 3 ms 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 1408
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 88
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
GF65 Thin +5%
4.884 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC245
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GF65 Thin vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. MSI GF65 Thin vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. MSI GF65 Thin vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
4. MSI GF65 Thin vs MSI Katana GF76
5. MSI GF65 Thin vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)
6. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
8. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)
9. HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) vs Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) and MSI GF65 Thin or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский