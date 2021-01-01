MSI GF65 Thin vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
50
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7 mm (0.85 inches)
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|-
|1181:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +32%
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4403
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +60%
7066
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
