59 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Legion 5 Pro (16”)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches) 264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
Thickness 21.7 mm (0.85 inches) 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast - 1181:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 W 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF65 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +8%
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.9 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

