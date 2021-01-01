MSI GF65 Thin vs Alpha 15
MSI GF65 Thin
From $999
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 65 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7 mm (0.85 inches)
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|Area
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~75.7%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|160°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|230 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|0 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
