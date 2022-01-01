Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Crosshair 15 – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs Crosshair 15

53 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
67 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15
MSI GF65 Thin
MSI Crosshair 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Crosshair 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF65 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
  • Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Crosshair 15

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 14
Threads 8 20
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF65 Thin
1063
Crosshair 15 +72%
1832
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF65 Thin
3969
Crosshair 15 +224%
12870
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
GF65 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
Crosshair 15 +183%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
