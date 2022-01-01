Home > Laptop comparison > GF65 Thin or Delta 15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

MSI GF65 Thin vs Delta 15 Advantage Edition

53 out of 100
MSI GF65 Thin
VS
66 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
MSI GF65 Thin
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF65 Thin and Delta 15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 82 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF65 Thin
vs
Delta 15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches		 357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~76.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 572 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95-120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes AMD Switchable Graphics
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 2250 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 10 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 160 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 2304
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
GF65 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +189%
14.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC233
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs MSI GF65 Thin
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs MSI GF65 Thin
3. MSI Katana GF76 vs MSI GF65 Thin
4. MSI Katana GF66 vs MSI GF65 Thin
5. Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs MSI GF65 Thin
6. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
8. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
10. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition vs MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and GF65 Thin or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский