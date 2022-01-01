You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Radeon RX 6700M 10GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 82 against 51 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches 357 x 247 x 19 mm

14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~76.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms -

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 82 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 572 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile Radeon RX 6700M 10GB TGP - 95-120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 2250 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 10 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 160 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2304 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance GF65 Thin 4.884 TFLOPS Delta 15 Advantage Edition +189% 14.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC233 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.