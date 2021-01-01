MSI GF75 Thin vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (110.5 vs 160 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|180 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
7297
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
