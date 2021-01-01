Home > Laptop comparison > GF75 Thin or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GF75 Thin vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

56 out of 100
MSI GF75 Thin
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
From $1070
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF75 Thin and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142.4 vs 160 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF75 Thin
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 260 x 22-23.1 mm
15.63 x 10.24 x 0.87-0.91 inches		 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~73%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 789:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9%
Response time 3 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF75 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +37%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

