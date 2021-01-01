GF75 Thin or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Battery 51 Wh - 48 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142.4 vs 160 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 260 x 22-23.1 mm

15.63 x 10.24 x 0.87-0.91 inches 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~73% Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 789:1 sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9% Response time 3 ms 25 ms Max. brightness GF75 Thin n/a TUF Gaming F15 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 48 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 1536 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GF75 Thin 4.884 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +37% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 77.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.