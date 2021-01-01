MSI GF75 Thin vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
MSI GF75 Thin
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
- Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142.4 vs 160 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 260 x 22-23.1 mm
15.63 x 10.24 x 0.87-0.91 inches
|359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~73%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|789:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|41.9%
|Response time
|3 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|546 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1218
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4212
6073
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1169
1748
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5042
9580
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|77.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
