Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
68
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
65
NanoReview Score
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Alienware m15 R4 +11%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Alienware m15 R4 +63%
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
