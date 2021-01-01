Home > Laptop comparison > GF75 Thin or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

MSI GF75 Thin vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

MSI GF75 Thin
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R4
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF75 Thin and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF75 Thin
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~67.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GF75 Thin
2118
Alienware m15 R4 +63%
3457

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

