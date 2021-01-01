MSI GF75 Thin vs Dell Alienware m17 R3
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
Dell Alienware m17 R3
From $1649
Review
Performance
System and application performance
73
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
95
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
65
NanoReview Score
67
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
- Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (160 vs 182.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|294.2 mm (11.58 inches)
|Thickness
|22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
|22 mm (0.87 inches)
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~70.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|130 / 180 / 240 / 330 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Alienware m17 R3 +6%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Alienware m17 R3 +39%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Alienware m17 R3 +8%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Alienware m17 R3 +29%
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2667 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
