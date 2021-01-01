MSI GF75 Thin vs Dell G7 15 7500
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
73
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
77
65
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
65
70
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (148.2 vs 160 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|Thickness
|22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|4900 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|130 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
G7 15 7500 +6%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
G7 15 7500 +39%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
G7 15 7500 +8%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
G7 15 7500 +29%
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1