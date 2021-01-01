MSI GF75 Thin vs Dell XPS 17 9700
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Review
Performance
System and application performance
73
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
68
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
65
NanoReview Score
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.1 vs 160 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|3 ms
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|447 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
