Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.1 vs 160 square inches)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 375 mm (14.76 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches) 20 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~90.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1686:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 3 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness
GF75 Thin
n/a
XPS 17 9700
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 180 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

