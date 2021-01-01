You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142.7 vs 160 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 260 x 22-23.1 mm

15.63 x 10.24 x 0.87-0.91 inches 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~72.8% Side bezels 7 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Black, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness GF75 Thin n/a Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 180 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 1536 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GF75 Thin +53% 4.884 TFLOPS Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display No Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No - HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.