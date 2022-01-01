You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (160 vs 179.2 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 260 x 22-23.1 mm

15.63 x 10.24 x 0.87-0.91 inches 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~71.4% Side bezels 7 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black Black, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness GF75 Thin n/a Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1057 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance GF75 Thin 4.884 TFLOPS Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) +46% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 78.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.