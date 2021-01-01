Home > Laptop comparison > GF75 Thin or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI GF75 Thin vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

57 out of 100
MSI GF75 Thin
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of MSI GF75 Thin and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 60 against 51 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (146 vs 160 square inches)

Laptop:
GF75 Thin
vs
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 363 mm (14.29 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
Thickness 22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches) 23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~71.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF75 Thin
4.884 TFLOPS
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) +31%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

