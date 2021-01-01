Home > Laptop comparison > GF75 Thin or Alpha 17 – what's better?

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 65 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
GF75 Thin
vs
Alpha 17

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 271 mm (10.67 inches)
Thickness 22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches) 28 mm (1.1 inches)
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~76.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1104:1
sRGB color space 100% 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 41%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
GF75 Thin
n/a
Alpha 17
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 911 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF75 Thin
1133
Alpha 17 +2%
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF75 Thin
4030
Alpha 17 +74%
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GF75 Thin
450
Alpha 17 +5%
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GF75 Thin
2118
Alpha 17 +82%
3847

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 0 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

