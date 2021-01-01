Home > Laptop comparison > GF75 Thin or GE66 Raider – what's better?

MSI GF75 Thin vs GE66 Raider

MSI GF75 Thin
VS
MSI GE66 Raider
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF75 Thin and GE66 Raider important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (148.2 vs 160 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF75 Thin
vs
GE66 Raider

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 267 mm (10.51 inches)
Thickness 22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~70.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 W 230 / 280 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF75 Thin
1133
GE66 Raider +6%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF75 Thin
4030
GE66 Raider +39%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GF75 Thin
450
GE66 Raider +8%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GF75 Thin
2118
GE66 Raider +29%
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m17 R4 vs GF75 Thin
2. Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs GF75 Thin
3. GE76 Raider vs GF75 Thin
4. GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat vs GF75 Thin
5. Alienware m15 R4 vs GE66 Raider
6. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs GE66 Raider
7. GP66 Leopard vs GE66 Raider
8. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs GE66 Raider
9. GF65 Thin vs GE66 Raider

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GE66 Raider and GF75 Thin or ask any questions
EnglishРусский