Home > Laptop comparison > GF75 Thin or GF63 Thin – what's better?

MSI GF75 Thin vs GF63 Thin

56 out of 100
MSI GF75 Thin
VS
56 out of 100
MSI GF63 Thin
MSI GF75 Thin
MSI GF63 Thin
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GF75 Thin and GF63 Thin important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (141.4 vs 160 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GF75 Thin
vs
GF63 Thin

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 260 x 22-23.1 mm
15.63 x 10.24 x 0.87-0.91 inches		 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~73.6%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GF75 Thin
1218
GF63 Thin +14%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GF75 Thin
4212
GF63 Thin +39%
5868
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GF75 Thin
1169
GF63 Thin +50%
1758
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GF75 Thin
5042
GF63 Thin +86%
9378

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GF75 Thin +53%
4.884 TFLOPS
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No -
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GF75 Thin or Dell XPS 17 9700
2. MSI GF75 Thin or GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
3. MSI GF75 Thin or GP76 Leopard
4. MSI GF75 Thin or GF65 Thin
5. MSI GF63 Thin or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
6. MSI GF63 Thin or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
7. MSI GF63 Thin or Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
8. MSI GF63 Thin or Katana GF66
9. MSI GF63 Thin or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GF63 Thin and GF75 Thin or ask any questions
EnglishРусский