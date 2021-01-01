MSI GL66 Pulse vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
Review
Performance
System and application performance
88
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|23.95 mm (0.94 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +1%
1440
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5185
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +37%
7110
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3877
3885
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
