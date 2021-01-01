MSI GL66 Pulse vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
65
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
- Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.4 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
|360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +6%
1488
1398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +41%
6558
4644
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +26%
1804
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +77%
9673
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
