Home > Laptop comparison > GL66 Pulse or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

MSI GL66 Pulse vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

60 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
From $1000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL66 Pulse and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 90 against 53.4 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL66 Pulse
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~72.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL66 Pulse
6.14 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +95%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs MSI GL66 Pulse
2. MSI GE66 Raider vs GL66 Pulse
3. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs MSI GL66 Pulse
4. Dell Alienware x15 R1 vs MSI GL66 Pulse
5. MSI GF65 Thin vs GL66 Pulse
6. MSI GS66 Stealth vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
9. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
10. MSI GF75 Thin vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and MSI GL66 Pulse or ask any questions
EnglishРусский