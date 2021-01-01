Home > Laptop comparison > GL66 Pulse or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GL66 Pulse vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

58 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Display
Battery 53.4 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL66 Pulse and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 53.4 against 48 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (144.1 vs 166.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL66 Pulse
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 269 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 23.95 mm (0.94 inches) 2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL66 Pulse
4.329 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

