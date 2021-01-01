Home > Laptop comparison > GL66 Pulse or Alienware x15 R1 – what's better?

MSI GL66 Pulse vs Dell Alienware x15 R1

58 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
VS
74 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL66 Pulse and Dell Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.1 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 87 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL66 Pulse
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
Thickness 23.95 mm (0.94 inches) 16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse
5185
Alienware x15 R1 +72%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse
3877
Alienware x15 R1 +26%
4898

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL66 Pulse
4.329 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1 +149%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. GL66 Pulse vs GS66 Stealth
2. GL66 Pulse vs GP66 Leopard
3. GL66 Pulse vs G15 5510
4. GL66 Pulse vs Katana GF76
5. GL66 Pulse vs GF65 Thin
6. Alienware x15 R1 vs Alienware m15 R4
7. Alienware x15 R1 vs Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
8. Alienware x15 R1 vs Alienware m15 R3
9. Alienware x15 R1 vs Legion 5 Pro (16”)
10. Alienware x15 R1 vs Katana GF66

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and MSI GL66 Pulse or ask any questions
EnglishРусский