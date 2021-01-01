MSI GL66 Pulse vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
MSI GL66 Pulse
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Review
Performance
System and application performance
88
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.1 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 87 against 53.4 watt-hours
- Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
|Thickness
|23.95 mm (0.94 inches)
|16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1440
Alienware x15 R1 +8%
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5185
Alienware x15 R1 +72%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
565
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3877
Alienware x15 R1 +26%
4898
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
