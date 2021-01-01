MSI GL66 Pulse vs Dell G15 5510
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
83
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
48
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
56
NanoReview Score
56
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|23.95 mm (0.94 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +24%
1440
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +12%
5185
4613
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3877
n/a
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
