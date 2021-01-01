Home > Laptop comparison > GL66 Pulse or G3 15 3500 – what's better?

MSI GL66 Pulse vs Dell G3 15 3500

60 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
VS
53 out of 100
Dell G3 15 3500
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.4 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL66 Pulse and Dell G3 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL66 Pulse
vs
G3 15 3500

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm
14.39 x 10 x 0.84 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~72.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 57%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
GL66 Pulse
n/a
G3 15 3500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 130 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +27%
1488
G3 15 3500
1175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +61%
6558
G3 15 3500
4072
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +56%
1804
G3 15 3500
1154
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +94%
9673
G3 15 3500
4988

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL66 Pulse +92%
6.14 TFLOPS
G3 15 3500
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 73.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G3 15 3500 and MSI GL66 Pulse or ask any questions
