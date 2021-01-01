GL66 Pulse or G5 15 5510 – what's better?

MSI GL66 Pulse vs Dell G5 15 5510 58 out of 100 VS 55 out of 100 MSI GL66 Pulse From $949 Dell G5 15 5510 From $899

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) Battery 53.4 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~68.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness GL66 Pulse n/a G5 15 5510 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.4 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 180 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile TGP 60 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GL66 Pulse +92% 6.14 TFLOPS G5 15 5510 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

