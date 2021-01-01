Home > Laptop comparison > GL66 Pulse or Omen 15 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

MSI GL66 Pulse vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

60 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
VS
65 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL66 Pulse and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL66 Pulse
vs
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL66 Pulse +26%
6.14 TFLOPS
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. GL66 Pulse or GS66 Stealth
2. GL66 Pulse or GP66 Leopard
3. GL66 Pulse or G15 5510
4. GL66 Pulse or Katana GF76
5. GL66 Pulse or TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
6. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
10. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and MSI GL66 Pulse or ask any questions
EnglishРусский