MSI GL66 Pulse vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
65
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
|357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +5%
1488
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +2%
6558
6430
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +25%
1804
1438
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9673
10349
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
