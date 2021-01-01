MSI GL66 Pulse vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
MSI GL66 Pulse
Review
Performance
System and application performance
88
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
54
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
72
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 222-303% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 70 against 53.4 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Width
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|-
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|-
|Thickness
|23.95 mm (0.94 inches)
|-
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~Infinity%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|-191.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 180 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +2%
1440
1408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +4%
5185
5006
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +1%
3877
3839
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|165 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1420 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1790 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|16 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
