Home > Laptop comparison > GL66 Pulse or Omen 17 (2021) – what's better?

MSI GL66 Pulse vs HP Omen 17 (2021)

59 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
VS
73 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
MSI GL66 Pulse
From $949
HP Omen 17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.4 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL66 Pulse and HP Omen 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 222-303% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 70 against 53.4 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL66 Pulse
vs
Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) -
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) -
Thickness 23.95 mm (0.94 inches) -
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~Infinity%
Side bezels 6.8 mm -191.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
GL66 Pulse
n/a
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +2%
1440
Omen 17 (2021)
1408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +4%
5185
Omen 17 (2021)
5006
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +1%
3877
Omen 17 (2021)
3839

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 165 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 16 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL66 Pulse
4.329 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2021) +404%
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and GL66 Pulse
2. GE66 Raider and GL66 Pulse
3. Legion 5 Pro (16”) and GL66 Pulse
4. Alienware x15 R1 and GL66 Pulse
5. GF65 Thin and GL66 Pulse
6. ROG Strix G17 G713 and Omen 17 (2021)
7. Spectre x360 15 and Omen 17 (2021)
8. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Omen 17 (2021)
9. GE76 Raider and Omen 17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2021) and MSI GL66 Pulse or ask any questions
EnglishРусский