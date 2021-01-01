Home > Laptop comparison > GL66 Pulse or Victus 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL66 Pulse and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 41% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 70 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (108.8 vs 144.1 square inches)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 270 x 260 x 23.6 mm
10.63 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~101.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm -43.2 mm
Colors Gray White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1203:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 180 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL66 Pulse +33%
6.14 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC245
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

