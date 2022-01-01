MSI GL66 Pulse vs Crosshair 15 54 out of 100 VS 67 out of 100 MSI GL66 Pulse MSI Crosshair 15

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 53.4 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 53.4 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 180 W 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 6 14 Threads 12 20 L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) GL66 Pulse 1492 Crosshair 15 +23% 1832 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) GL66 Pulse 6570 Crosshair 15 +96% 12870 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) GL66 Pulse 1804 Crosshair 15 +4% 1884 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) GL66 Pulse 9673 Crosshair 15 +81% 17542

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance GL66 Pulse 6.14 TFLOPS Crosshair 15 +125% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.