59 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
VS
69 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
MSI GL66 Pulse
MSI GE76 Raider
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL66 Pulse and GE76 Raider important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL66 Pulse
vs
GE76 Raider

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 55 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 180 W 230 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 880 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +17%
1512
GE76 Raider
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +3%
6567
GE76 Raider
6355
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GL66 Pulse +44%
1804
GE76 Raider
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GL66 Pulse +23%
9673
GE76 Raider
7845

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL66 Pulse
6.14 TFLOPS
GE76 Raider +125%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
