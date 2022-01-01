MSI GL66 Pulse vs GE76 Raider 59 out of 100 VS 69 out of 100 MSI GL66 Pulse MSI GE76 Raider

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches) Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm

15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 53.4 Wh 99.9 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 150 / 180 W 230 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 880 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) GL66 Pulse +17% 1512 GE76 Raider 1293 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) GL66 Pulse +3% 6567 GE76 Raider 6355 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) GL66 Pulse +44% 1804 GE76 Raider 1253 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) GL66 Pulse +23% 9673 GE76 Raider 7845

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 60 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance GL66 Pulse 6.14 TFLOPS GE76 Raider +125% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.