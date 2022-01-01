Home > Laptop comparison > GL76 Pulse or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) – what's better?

MSI GL76 Pulse vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

61 out of 100
MSI GL76 Pulse
VS
73 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
MSI GL76 Pulse
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 12900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL76 Pulse and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 90 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL76 Pulse
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) -
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 39.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1570:1 -
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 8 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL76 Pulse
6.14 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) +125%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or MSI GL76 Pulse
2. MSI GP66 Leopard or GL76 Pulse
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or MSI GL76 Pulse
4. HP Omen 17 (2021) or MSI GL76 Pulse
5. ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) or MSI GL76 Pulse
6. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) and MSI GL76 Pulse or ask any questions
EnglishРусский