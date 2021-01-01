Home > Laptop comparison > GL76 Pulse or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

MSI GL76 Pulse vs Dell Alienware x17 R1

62 out of 100
MSI GL76 Pulse
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
MSI GL76 Pulse
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GL76 Pulse and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (168.5 vs 185.2 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 87 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GL76 Pulse
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Width 398 mm (15.67 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 273 mm (10.75 inches) 299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches) 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~69%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1570:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Response time 8 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
GL76 Pulse +7%
320 nits
Alienware x17 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL76 Pulse
1417
Alienware x17 R1 +13%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse
5086
Alienware x17 R1 +86%
9463
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse
3822
Alienware x17 R1 +32%
5037

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GL76 Pulse
4.329 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1 +149%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

