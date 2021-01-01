MSI GL76 Pulse vs Dell G15 5510
Dell G15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
82
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
48
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
55
56
NanoReview Score
60
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GL76 Pulse
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (150.7 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1570:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|94%
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GL76 Pulse +22%
1417
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GL76 Pulse +10%
5086
4613
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3822
n/a
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
